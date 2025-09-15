Bob Vylan have sparked fresh controversy following comments made during their performance at Amsterdam’s Club Paradiso on Saturday night.

The punk duo’s frontman, Bobby Vylan, reportedly dedicated a song to Charlie Kirk, the American political commentator who was killed in Utah last week.

During the Amsterdam show, Bobby Vylan told the audience: “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of shit of a human being. The pronouns was/were. ‘Cause if you chat shit you will get banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of shit.” Kirk, a prominent Trump ally, was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University event on Wednesday in what authorities described as a political assassination.

Videos of the performance circulated widely on social media, drawing immediate backlash. However, Bobby Vylan later clarified his position in an Instagram video, stating: “At no point during yesterday’s show was Charlie Kirk’s death celebrated. At no point whatsoever did we celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death.”

Club Paradiso issued a statement defending artistic freedom whilst acknowledging the controversial nature of the comments. The venue explained: “Paradiso believes in the power of artistic freedom. Music, and punk in particular, has traditionally been a form of art that amplifies anger, discontent, and injustice without filter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Vylan (@bobbyvylan)

This latest incident follows Bob Vylan’s controversial performance at Glastonbury in June, where they chanted for the “death” of the Israel Defence Forces. That performance prompted an investigation by Avon and Somerset Police and drew sharp criticism from BBC Director General Tim Davie, who called the set “antisemitic” and “deeply disturbing” during a parliamentary committee hearing.

The BBC issued an apology following the Glastonbury broadcast, stating they “deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC” and specifically apologised to the Jewish community. Bobby Vylan maintained there was “nothing antisemitic or criminal” about his Glastonbury comments.

Despite the controversy, venues across the Netherlands have stood by their decision to host Bob Vylan’s upcoming performances. Both Doornroosje and 013 have confirmed their shows will proceed as scheduled, with 013 stating they “do not accept that an act like Bob Vylan, an outspoken punk-rap duo with a long history of political activism, is threatened with cancellation because of words born of outrage over a humanitarian disaster.”