Boiler Room is set to make its long-awaited debut in Brisbane (Meanjin) this November, and the excitement is building as the lineup has just been revealed.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, November 16th, at Expo Place 1, Brisbane Showgrounds, is set to be a defining moment for the city’s electronic music scene. Presented by MG Live, Boiler Room: Meanjin is bringing together some of Australia’s most exciting selectors, alongside internationally acclaimed DJs, for a day of cutting-edge music.

Among the standout artists announced are Dr Dubplate, whose bass-heavy, genre-defying sets have earned him a loyal following, and Soju Gang, a rising star known for her high-energy performances that blend hip-hop and electronic beats.

Also featured on the lineup are Juicy Romance, Romiindahouse, Neesha Alexander, Scalymoth, Spray, and Stüm, and Y U QT, each bringing their own unique sounds to what promises to be an epic event.

Boiler Room has become a global cultural phenomenon since its inception in London in 2010, growing from a single webcam in a basement to a platform that has hosted over 8,000 performances by more than 5,000 artists across 200 cities worldwide.

Known for its raw, immersive experiences, Boiler Room events are more than just parties—they’re cultural moments that bring together music lovers in a shared space of creativity and expression.

Brisbane’s debut Boiler Room event is no exception. Tickets are set to go on sale at 3:00 PM AEST on Thursday, September 5th, but for those keen to secure their spot, priority access tickets are available through a sign-up process on the official Boiler Room website.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Lineup:

Dr Dubplate

Juicy Romance

Neesha Alexander

Romiindahouse

Scalymoth

Soju Gang

Spray

Stüm

Y U QT

BOILER ROOM: BRISBANE (MEANJIN)

Expo Place 1, Brisbane Showgrounds

Saturday, November 16th

2:00 PM to 10:00 PM AEDT

Tickets on sale from 3:00 PM AEST, Thursday, September 5th

Sign up for priority ticket access at www.boilerroom.tv