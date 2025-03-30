If you felt a wave of secondhand embarrassment this week, it’s because Bonnie Blue and rapper Lil Mabu are trending—for all the wrong reasons. Again.

The internet’s messiest OnlyFans mogul just “got engaged” to a teenage drill rapper, and yes, the scare quotes are doing a lot of work.

The 25-year-old controversy magnet made headlines after sitting courtside at a Miami Heat game with 19-year-old American rapper Lil Mabu (real name: Matthew Peter DeLuca). The two spent the evening putting on a full-blown performance, including Bonnie miming oral sex, wiping her mouth, and looking smug. Performance art? TikTok bait? Whatever it was, it worked.

Notorious OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has taken her exploits stateside, wreaking havoc while courtside at a Miami Heat NBA game. The British porn star was in Florida last week, where she linked up with American rapper Lil Mabu, creating various pieces of controversial content pic.twitter.com/FVpOULFfra — Dante (@dantetranno1) March 27, 2025

And just when the internet started recovering from that mess, Mabu posted a thirst-trap carousel in bed with Bonnie—complete with a Cartier engagement ring. “Her holes are for everyone but her heart is mine,” he wrote. Shakespeare could never.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Naturally, the ring reveal coincided with a conveniently timed single drop (“Bonnie Blu”), plus a promo for their joint OnlyFans collab. “Ready to see why they call me ‘lil’?” he teased, bravely.

As revealed last year, Lil Mabu’s “gritty drill rapper” persona doesn’t exactly line up with his actual life. The 19-year-old grew up in a plush five-bed, five-bath, 3,327-square-foot condo on the Upper East Side, and escapes to his family’s $12 million Hamptons mansion in Water Mill during school breaks. Not exactly the streets.

Drill rap, the genre Mabu associates with, often glorifies violence, drugs, and gang culture. It’s faced increasing backlash in the U.S., especially after the 2022 murder of 18-year-old drill rapper Jayquan McKenley in Brooklyn. NYC Mayor Eric Adams has even called for the genre to be banned from social media (awkwardly, his son’s a fan).

As for Bonnie? For those who need a refresher: Bonnie Blue had her Australian visa cancelled in November 2024 after sparking outrage with a Schoolies stunt that saw her publicly call for “barely legal” 18-year-olds to join her in filming adult content on the Gold Coast.

The government pulled her 12-month visa on the grounds she intended to breach its terms by working, despite her insistence that everything was legal and consensual. Immigration Minister Tony Burke summed it up at the time: “The Australian visa system has rules. If you don’t obey those rules, don’t apply.”

The “engagement” comes days after her longtime friend and collaborator Annie Knight got engaged in a wholesome, very real announcement that didn’t involve simulated sex acts in a stadium. Fans are side-eyeing the timing, especially since the duo are known for filming chaotic Schoolies content and getting into petty public beefs with other OnlyFans creators (looking at you, Lily Phillips).

Is the engagement real? Is this just an extended promo cycle for a song and a collab? Is it both? Probably. But one thing’s for sure—Bonnie Blue and Lil Mabu are fully committed to the bit, no matter how cooked it gets.