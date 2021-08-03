In what’s fast becoming the strangest hill to die on, rapper Boosie has spoken out in support of DaBaby following his homophobic rant at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival last week.

After the tone-deaf comments made by DaBaby drew so much backlash that he was kicked out of several festival lineups, including Lollapalooza, Boosie took the reigns and went on a homophobic rant of his own via social media.

“It’s sad how y’all tryna force this gay stuff on the world,” Boosie said in a clip posted to Instagram.

“It’s sad how y’all tryna ban artists. Y’all sad, bro, it’s sad, bro. In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight. It’s sad, bro. Y’all tryna force it on these kids, bro. Pushing it on the artists, pushing it on all the biggest artists. You know why? Cause’ the kids love those artists. You attacking these kids.”

He continued to spew vitriol in the minute-long video, adding that people are making “all of them promote this shit,” and that “the kids” are going to “follow.”

“It’s sad. God doing backflips right now,” Boosie continued, adding in the caption that “the world is after your kid’s sexuality.”

The questionable move comes following rapper T.I. also coming to DaBaby’s defence over his gross comments, during which he also seemed to take aim at gay rapper Lil Nas X.

“If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth,” he said. “Ain’t nothing wrong with none of it, it ain’t got to be no hate — it’s all honesty. Everybody living in their truth.”

“Social media’s full of confusion,” T.I. continued. “Words are often misconstrued. And to be honest with you, if homosexuals have more rights than heterosexual people just say that. Let’s let that be the law, is that the law? I just feel like, I respect gays, especially the ones who have the courage and bravery to step out and live in their truth.”

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

The whole drama kicked off last weekend when DaBaby called out to the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p—y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The rant invited intense backlash on the internet, with some fans also petitioning to have DaBaby removed from Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ remix. Some — cough, cough T.I. — defended the rapper.