Bowling for Soup have rewinded the clock, tapping into early-2000s nostalgia with a reimagined cover of Sum 41’s iconic song “In Too Deep”.

Frontman Jaret Reddick said the Texan band’s friendship with Sum 41 goes way back, and covering the classic track pays homage to that. “We met Sum 41 in 2000 when our bands toured with Catch 22,” he said, adding that they bonded over metal and drinking “copious amounts of everything”.

He continued: “Oh, and listening to the cassette with 1000 farts they bought at a truck stop. You could tell watching them that they were special. Those things were about to blow up for them. And by the end of the tour, even the crowds knew it.

“We have managed to stay friends with the guys for 25 plus years. It is an honour to be able to add them to this collection of pop punk covers we are doing. And what a freakin ‘banger it is!!”

The release follows the band’s recent cover of Simple Plan’s “I’m Just a Kid”, continuing a broader series celebrating pop punk classics. Soon, the two bands will hit the road together for their North American ‘Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel Tour’.

Before that though, Bowling for Soup are heading Down Under for the ‘Bowling My Bones Tour’ alongside Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls.

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The run kicks off on the Sunshine Coast on Friday, May 1st, before rolling through Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Frankston and Adelaide, wrapping up in Fremantle on Monday, May 11th. Both acts’ previous Australian shows have been praised by reviewers.

Bowling for Soup have also been around for decades, and have left an indelible mark on their genre and pop culture in general, roaring out of Texas in 1994 and never looking back. They’ve made eleven studio albums, including two Silver and Gold certified LPs, have appeared on multiple high-profile soundtracks, including a Disney Channel theme song staple, and boast endless amounts of humour, high-octane performances and earworm hits.

Recently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic 2004 album A Hangover You Don’t Deserve, which also included their biggest UK tour to date, Bowling for Soup are now working towards the release of a live acoustic album, Stoked On Trent, which will boast pop-punk covers recorded in Manchester during their recent tour.

In a recent interview with Tone Deaf, Reddick took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on the band’s very first show, played on a flatbed trailer at a hometown Fourth of July celebration in 1994.

It was windy and chaotic, he recalls, and far from polished, but the debut still delivered a few unexpected wins: media attention, a supportive hometown crowd and a first taste of the buzz that would keep the band chasing stages for decades. Check it out here.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.