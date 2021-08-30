Sydney folk-rock stalwarts Boy & Bear will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut record, Moonfire, with a one-off show in Sydney next year.

Boy & Bear celebrated the 10th anniversary of Moonfire on August 5th. The record, produced alongside Joe Chiccarelli in Nashville, (The White Stripes, The Strokes), projected Boy & Bear to the forefront of indie-folk.

Moonshine would go on to win five ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist, and three songs off the record landed in the triple j Hottest 100, with ‘Feeding Line’ coming in a number four.

“A band’s debut record is always a pretty big moment and it’s fair to say that the making of Moonfire was one of the more influential experiences of our career so far”, singer Dave Hoskins said of the record.

In celebration of the milestone, the band will play a special one-off performance at Sydney’s State Theatre in February 2022. The show will see the band perform the record in full for the first time ever, in addition to premiering brand new, unreleased music.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Thursday, September 2nd from 8am, with general tickets on sale Friday, September 3rd from 8am. You can find all the relevant information below.

For more on this topic, follow our Indie Observer.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Listen to ‘Feeding Line’ by Boy & Bear

Boy & Bear

Moonfire

10 Year Anniversary Show

Presale tickets available here.

General admission tickets available here.

Saturday, February 12th

Sydney State Theatre, Sydney