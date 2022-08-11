We’re excited to announce that the next two artists to be highlighted as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series are Dulcie and Oliver Cronin.
Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing up and coming talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.
Duclie is a three-piece indie-pop girl band from Perth that managed to quickly hypnotise the nation with their melodic beats and soulful harmonies. Made up of Ashleigh Carr-White, Timieka Denton & Saskia Brittain the women have released a string of anthemic indie-pop singles, and are back with their new track ‘Cold Hard Truth’
Vocalist Ash Carr-White said that ‘Cold Hard Truth’ is about “the frustration, insecurity and longing that comes from not knowing if someone feels the same way you do”.
The second artist to feature in Apple Music’s Up Next Local series for August is electric pop musician Oliver Cronin.
Though already well established in Australia, Cronin broke into the international game when his song ‘Boys Don’t cry’ went viral on TikTok.
The social media feature helped his Spotify following to more than triple and clock more than 100,000 organic streams in the first 24 hours. The new song also jumped on popular playlists like Spotify’s New Music Friday, *hits different*, The Local List, Pop n Fresh, sadboi hours and Breaking Hits.
Cronin has now released his hotly anticipated follow up to ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, titled ‘Trapped in L.A.’. The new track tells the story of a woman who heads to L.A. to chase her dreams, but ends up morphing into a stereotypical “Cali girl”.
“She famous on Insta for her body/ But no one really knows about her problems,” the lyrics read, and; “Her mumma getting worried that she’s falling apart/ But she gone do whatever for a life in the stars”.
We spoke to both Dulcie and Oliver Cronin as part of our Apple Music Up Next Local series to get their thoughts on everything from the global pandemic to the driving force behind their music and much more.
What is one thing that has helped keep you going during the global pandemic?
Something I really got into over the pandemic was going into song credits and learning about who wrote and produced some of my favourite tracks. I find it so fascinating digging into the process of how songs are made. It really inspires me to write more and try new ways to keep up my creativity.
Take us through how you developed your music style?
We all have different influences which feed into our overall sound quite naturally. I think it’s the combination of our personal tastes that have formed our own music style. We usually start off with a simple lyric/melody arrangement, then bring it to life by rehearsing and jamming, adding production and instrumentation.What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music? If we had to choose a fighter, it would be our harmonies! We’re very lucky to be in a band where all three of us sing. It’s something we love to do and incorporate into our sound.
Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.
‘Cold Hard Truth’ was written as more of a heart-felt ballad initially. It’s all about waiting it out for someone to make the first move and all the emotions that can come along with that. After showing the band and our producer, we decided to take it in a more punchy pop driven direction.
What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?
I’ve made an unintentional list of 5 “Ps” haha
— Persistence: There can be times in this industry where it can feel really hard. I know I have to constantly battle my mind, feeling like I’m not good enough and comparing myself to others. It’s not always the highlight reel you see on social media, there’s so much more that goes into being a band and an artist behind the scenes. Big wins don’t always happen overnight, but the hard work pays off!
— Passion: That’s what drives the persistence! Passion is contagious and will keep you motivated through the highs and the lows. Love what you’re doing with no expectation for the outcome and the best opportunities will flow from that!
— People: You will meet the best people in this industry! Investing in relationships within your creative circle is so important. There’s nothing better then watching your friend’s succeed and all helping each other out to get where you want to be!
— Perspective: Don’t consume yourself with how people perceive you or where you think you should be by a certain point. Set goals and work hard but don’t beat yourself up because your plan didn’t play out how you expected it to! Stay grateful and dream big, that’s the best perspective to have :)
— Punctuality: There’s gonna be deadlines, there’s gonna be gigs, there’s gonna be personal goals you set for yourself. Try your best to stick to your word and show up on time. It’s the small things that make a difference!
Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?
There are so many ‘whys’ behind why I love music and want to pursue it as a career. I was recently at a gig on the other side of the world and the atmosphere at the venue felt so full of love and joy and life. It was so crazy to be in a different country singing with strangers and feeling so connected. It has this special way of bringing people together and sometimes a song can just read you better than you could yourself!
What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?
We’re all so excited for our headline tour at the start of August! It feels like forever since we’ve been over east to play our own shows. We’ve got some incredible supports and will be heading over to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Margaret River.
If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?
‘Movies’ – Conan Gray, ‘A Driver Saved My Night’ – Sigrid, ‘Best Bad News’ – Kat Edwards, ‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery – Allison Ponthier, ‘I Kissed A Girl’ – Katy Perry + so many more!!!
What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?
We’ve got so many things coming up and new music to share! It’s all very exciting and we can’t wait to tell you more!!
What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?
It’s great to have such support from Apple. They are a credible resource for new music recommendations and we are so pleased to be chosen by them!
Knowing that I could really take advantage of the time at home. I looked at it as an opportunity to really hone in on my craft.
Take us through how you developed your music style?
I spent a long time studying my favourite artists, drawing little pieces of inspiration from every genre and style of music that I’ve enjoyed. I’ve always dabbled with different sounds and not been afraid to experiment, and I think that’s played a big role in me learning how I can use my voice and tell stories the way I do.
What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to music?
The fact that I can produce. To this day I still make about 80% of my music all by myself, I think it really helps my creativity to wander in any which direction.
Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it?
I remember reading an article or blog about a former model living in LA. She was talking about how deceiving social media can be, and the fact that so many people move out there to become this person they think they want to be, when in reality a lot of people become quite miserable. I got quite inspired by this article and knew that a lot of people would relate to this story, so I decided to write a song about it. I made the beat in about 15 minutes and the rest is history!
What are 5 attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?
— Patience – things never happen overnight.
— Strong work ethic – goes hand in hand with patience. The harder you work, the better you will become. I really think work ethic separates the good from the great.
— Confidence – being confident in your ability, your sound, your story, and who you want to become.
— Adaptability – Whether it’s a song, event, meeting etc. I think it’s super important to be able to adapt and present yourself well in any sort of situation and environment.
— Resilience – there’s always going to be setbacks & tough situations, but it’s vital to bounce back even bigger better than before.
Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’
Music is one of the most powerful forms of art. Everyone’s life has a soundtrack. Music is a time capsule, a medicine, a way to bring people together. To have people all around the world listening and relating to music that I’ve made is an incredible feeling.
What’s something you’re really excited about right now?
My unreleased music! I can’t wait to share more songs to the world.
If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?
“Swim” by Chase Atlantic
“LA confidential” by Tory Lanez
“W.I.N” by Mike.
What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?
I’m 6’4!! Tall as f*ck! I think some people know this, but it’s always the first thing anyone ever points out when they meet me.
What does Apple Music’s support through up next mean to you?
It means that all the hard work and countless hours I’ve put into my craft is being recognised! In a big way! And I’m super grateful for it.
