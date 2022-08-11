What is one thing that has helped keep you going during the global pandemic?

Something I really got into over the pandemic was going into song credits and learning about who wrote and produced some of my favourite tracks. I find it so fascinating digging into the process of how songs are made. It really inspires me to write more and try new ways to keep up my creativity.

Take us through how you developed your music style?

We all have different influences which feed into our overall sound quite naturally. I think it’s the combination of our personal tastes that have formed our own music style. We usually start off with a simple lyric/melody arrangement, then bring it to life by rehearsing and jamming, adding production and instrumentation.What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music? If we had to choose a fighter, it would be our harmonies! We’re very lucky to be in a band where all three of us sing. It’s something we love to do and incorporate into our sound.

Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

‘Cold Hard Truth’ was written as more of a heart-felt ballad initially. It’s all about waiting it out for someone to make the first move and all the emotions that can come along with that. After showing the band and our producer, we decided to take it in a more punchy pop driven direction.

What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

I’ve made an unintentional list of 5 “Ps” haha

— Persistence: There can be times in this industry where it can feel really hard. I know I have to constantly battle my mind, feeling like I’m not good enough and comparing myself to others. It’s not always the highlight reel you see on social media, there’s so much more that goes into being a band and an artist behind the scenes. Big wins don’t always happen overnight, but the hard work pays off!

— Passion: That’s what drives the persistence! Passion is contagious and will keep you motivated through the highs and the lows. Love what you’re doing with no expectation for the outcome and the best opportunities will flow from that!

— People: You will meet the best people in this industry! Investing in relationships within your creative circle is so important. There’s nothing better then watching your friend’s succeed and all helping each other out to get where you want to be!

— Perspective: Don’t consume yourself with how people perceive you or where you think you should be by a certain point. Set goals and work hard but don’t beat yourself up because your plan didn’t play out how you expected it to! Stay grateful and dream big, that’s the best perspective to have :)

— Punctuality: There’s gonna be deadlines, there’s gonna be gigs, there’s gonna be personal goals you set for yourself. Try your best to stick to your word and show up on time. It’s the small things that make a difference!

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

There are so many ‘whys’ behind why I love music and want to pursue it as a career. I was recently at a gig on the other side of the world and the atmosphere at the venue felt so full of love and joy and life. It was so crazy to be in a different country singing with strangers and feeling so connected. It has this special way of bringing people together and sometimes a song can just read you better than you could yourself!

What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

We’re all so excited for our headline tour at the start of August! It feels like forever since we’ve been over east to play our own shows. We’ve got some incredible supports and will be heading over to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Margaret River.

If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

‘Movies’ – Conan Gray, ‘A Driver Saved My Night’ – Sigrid, ‘Best Bad News’ – Kat Edwards, ‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery – Allison Ponthier, ‘I Kissed A Girl’ – Katy Perry + so many more!!!

What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

We’ve got so many things coming up and new music to share! It’s all very exciting and we can’t wait to tell you more!!

What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

It’s great to have such support from Apple. They are a credible resource for new music recommendations and we are so pleased to be chosen by them!