Mgk has opened up on his rumoured feud with former friend Yungblud in a new interview.

Following its release last month, fans began speculating that the line in “FIX UR FACE” – “Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars / Leaving private schools, tryna be outlaws” – was aimed at the Doncaster singer who both attended a private school and appeared on Disney program The Lodge in 2016.

After working together on popular songs like 2019’s “I Think I’m OKAY” and 2020’s “body bag”, it’s speculated that the feud began after Yungblud appeared on a 2024 episode of The Osbournes podcast in which Kelly Osbourne criticised mgk and accused him of stealing Yungblud’s style and pink aesthetic, which the IDOLS songwriter did little to push back on.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Garza podcast, mgk addressed the rumours about the line in “FIX UR FACE”.

“The song is three minutes of lines about different things,” mgk said.

“Loyalty is really the only thing that matters. When I open my heart, that means I’m vulnerable, and I let you in. When someone’s given an opportunity to defend their friend, and they don’t, that breaks my heart. It shatters me. Be my friend the same way in public that you are in private.

“But it’s an angry line in an angry song… but that shit hurt me.

“[He’s] super talented and all that. But what I care about outside of everything, like, when the music’s over, it’s like, what do you stand for and what do you stand on? That principle of loyalty, the way that it was done to me, I wouldn’t have done that. And I watched a lot of my other peers stand with me and next to me, and they never moved with envy. To me, that was just a moment of seeing something and being like, damn, that hurts.

Mgk recently wrapped a headline tour of Australia in support of his latest album, Lost Americana. Check out our full review of his first show in Perth here.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ