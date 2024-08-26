American folk-pop singer Brenn! is gearing up for his first-ever Australian tour this October, bringing his breakout sound to Melbourne and Sydney.

The 19-year-old artist, who shot to fame with his hit single “4Runner,” will headline two shows for his Crossing County Lines tour: Melbourne’s Howler on Oct. 22 and Sydney’s Oxford Arts Factory on Oct. 23. The performances mark Brenn!’s debut in Australia, giving local fans their first chance to experience his music live.

Brenn!, whose full name is Brennan Keller, made a mark in the music scene with the release of “4Runner” in April 2023. The self-produced track quickly gained momentum, racking up 1.4 million streams in its first week.

Over the next three months, the song’s popularity continued to surge, amassing more than 30 million streams. On TikTok, “4Runner” became a viral sensation, generating over 400 million views across various videos.

Brenn!’s rapid rise didn’t go unnoticed. He soon caught the attention of industry heavyweights, signing with Westward, the newly launched record label under Fourward. His music was then licensed to Darkroom, the label that has played a crucial role in the careers of artists like Billie Eilish and d4vd.

Beyond his recording success, Brenn! is building a reputation as a taleneted live performer, with his recent set at Lollapalooza showcasing his ability to connect with audiences through his storytelling and relatable lyrics.

Tickets for the tour are expected to sell quickly, with Presale registrations now now open. The presale begins on Aug. 28 at 12 p.m. AEST, followed by general sales starting on Aug. 29 at 12 p.m. AEST.

Brenn! Australian Tour 2024

Presented by Untitled Group

Tickets via www.untitledgroup.com.au

Tuesday, October 22

Howler, Melbourne/Naarm

Wednesday, October 23

Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney/Eora