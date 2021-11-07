Sometimes it’s tempting to get jealous of Nandi Bushell living out the dreams of every music fan but she’s just impossible not to like.

Her latest collaboration comes with Queen drummer Roger Taylor, the young star participating in a drum battle with the legend.

The 11-year-old prodigy revealed that she first got into the band after playing the drum part of their classic song ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in a commercial when she was just aged 8. “To actually get to play with Mr. Taylor. Just wow!” she enthused in the video.

After first enjoying a drum battle in which Taylor ultimately declared defeat (just like poor Dave Grohl), he and Bushell then played ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ together.

Their collaboration was first teased a month ago, when Taylor shared a picture of him shaking Bushell’s hand on Instagram. “Fabulous to meet you Miss Bushell!” he captioned the post on Instagram back then. “What a star you are.”

Bushell’s new video comes just days after she shared her performance of The Rolling Stones hit ‘Gimme Shelter’, her tribute to the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts.

In that video, she said she’d love to meet and play with The Rolling Stones one day and, given that she’s out here living her best life, don’t bet against that collaboration also following her linkup with Foo Fighters and now Taylor. She just won’t stop until she’s outperformed every classic rock musician in the world.

After gaining fame for her drumming covers, Bushell released her own original song, ‘The Children Will Rise Up’, last month. It was co-written with Tom Morello’s son Roman in an effort to raise awareness of the climate crisis and save the planet (check out the video starring none other than Jack Black).

Check out ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (Queen cover) by Nandi Bushell and Roger Taylor: