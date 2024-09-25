What happens when two homegrown rappers pay tribute to the greats? You get Briggs and Kobie Dee unleashing a monster anthem they’re calling “Ballad of The GOATs.”

The hard-hitting rap-rock anthem delivers exactly what you’d expect. The pair swap sharp verses before crashing into a thundering chorus that nods to the greats.

Briggs calls it an explosive rock ’n’ roll anthem for the Greatest Of All Time. “If the GOATs needed a song to enter the Pantheon of GOATs, I would hope it would be this.”

Produced by Robby De Sá (Polish Club, MAY-A, Gretta Ray) and co-written with David Novak (Polish Club), the song came together at a writing camp – and you know it shook the walls.

Briggs shares, “I explained my vision for the track; a highlight reel of a song. I asked Kobie to trust the vision, think of it like we are creating the soundtrack for the highlight reel of life. The best bit was when we realised, we didn’t have to have any words for the chorus. GOATs traditionally don’t speak.”

As for what’s next? Briggs and Ngarrindjeri rapper trials will hit the stage as A.B. Original in October, joining Public Enemy on their ‘On the Grid 35th Anniversary Tour’. Briggs’ track will also feature in Paramount+’s Mountain of Football ad, debuting during the AFL Grand Final.

Briggs, a Yorta-Yorta man, has built a career as a multi-award-winning rapper, writer, actor, and author. He founded Bad Apples Music, an Indigenous hip-hop label, and brought to life the First & Forever and Now & Forever concerts. His recent accolades include GQ Australian Icon of the Year (2023) and Double J Artist of the Year (2023), plus the 2021 Australian Book Industry Award for Children’s Picture Book of the Year for Our Home, Our Heartbeat.

Meanwhile, Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee just dropped his highly anticipated EP, Chapter 26, and is currently on a national tour, bringing his high-energy performances to stages across the country until October (see remaining dates here).

Chapter 26 consists of eight tracks blending vulnerability and strength that reflect Dee’s current life stage. The EP explores themes of growth, pain, and success through poignant ballads like “Statistic” and “Father’s Eyes”, which delve into Dee’s challenging early life.

Dee reflects: “Chapter 26 is a journey through my life, from being a young Blak man in Australia, to becoming a father and navigating fatherhood from a place of having an absent father myself. To then meeting my fiance and having my second child, starting to grow my family, then navigating my way through my career at this point in time and being conscious of the time that I have right now and how I’m going to use it.

Briggs & Kobie Dee’s “Ballad of the GOATs” is out now via Island Music Australia.