Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee has released his highly anticipated EP, Chapter 26, and announced a national tour that will bring his energetic performances (and some special guests) to audiences across the country throughout September and October.

Chapter 26 consists of eight tracks blending vulnerability and strength that reflect Dee’s current life stage. The EP explores themes of growth, pain, and success through poignant ballads like “Statistic” and “Father’s Eyes”, which delve into Dee’s challenging early life.

These tracks contrast with the triumphant closing songs “Warriors and Storytellers” and “Reflection Freestyle”, highlighting Dee’s journey from youth to fatherhood, rapper to artist, and role model to leader.

Executive producer Jayteehazard has crafted a soundscape filled with organic and 90s-inspired beats, featuring contributions from artists such as Oddisee, Stan Walker, Miss Kaninna, and Zia Jade. Kobie uses these hooks to tell his story, aiming to inspire the next generation.

Reflecting on the EP, Dee says: “Chapter 26 is a journey through my life, from being a young Blak man in Australia, to becoming a father and navigating fatherhood from a place of having an absent father myself. To then meeting my fiance and having my second child, starting to grow my family, then navigating my way through my career at this point in time and being conscious of the time that I have right now and how I’m going to use it.

“All of the stories I share can be traced right back to my area [Bidjigal Land in South East Sydney], a place that holds some of my biggest lessons and some of my best memories. I want listeners to be educated on the subjects I’m talking about and to start discussions. I want people to feel inspired and motivated to overcome any situation they face in life at whatever chapter they’re in.”

Chapter 26 follows Dee’s recent single “Warriors & Storytellers”, which gained significant recognition, including being featured on AFL and NRL’s Indigenous Round and reaching #30 on the Shazam Charts. The album’s previous releases include the EP’s opening track “Statistic” and the single “Father’s Eyes” featuring Stan Walker.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Kobie Dee’s debut EP Gratitude Over Pity, released in 2021, received acclaim, and his 2019 single “Jody” was certified gold last year.

Kobie Dee National Tour

Friday, 23rd August

Darwin @ Darwin Festival (with Baraka), Larrakia, NT

Saturday, 7th September

Melbourne @ The Curtin, Naarm, VIC

Friday, 13th September

Brisbane @ Black Bear Lodge, Meanjin, QLD

Friday, 20th September

Sydney @ The Chippo Hotel, Gadigal, NSW

Friday, 27th September

Newcastle @ New Annual, Mulubinba, NSW

Saturday, 28th September

Fremantle @ Mojo’s, Walyalup, WA

Friday, 18th October

Hobart @ Altar (with Miss Kaninna), Lutruwita, TAS

Thursday, 24th October

Moree Block Party, Gomeroi, NSW