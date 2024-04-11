British metalcore titans Bring Me the Horizon are hitting Australian shores with their eagerly anticipated headline tour, and they’ve got a special treat for their fans Down Under.

In a move that’s sure to excite the band’s dedicated Aussie following, Bring Me the Horizon have unveiled plans for exclusive pop-up merch stores in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Starting in Sydney, the band’s pop-up store will be situated at Verona on 17 Oxford Street, Paddington. The store will be open for three days, from Friday, 12th April to Sunday, 14th April, giving fans the chance to grab exclusive merchandise before the band takes the stage in the city.

Melbourne’s merch store will be set up at Collingwood’s Oshi Gallery, located at 386 Smith Street, from Thursday, 18th April to Saturday, 20th April. Concurrently, Brisbane’s offering will be available at Fortitude Valley Studio, 282 Wickham Street, from Friday, 19th April to Sunday, 21st April. All stores will operate from 10am until 6pm AEST, providing ample opportunity for fans to get their hands on limited edition merch.

𝙚𝙭𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙞𝙣 𝙎𝙮𝙙𝙣𝙚𝙮, 𝙈𝙚𝙡𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙗𝙖𝙣𝙚. 𝙨𝙬𝙞𝙥𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨. pic.twitter.com/1mMSZosNnp — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) April 9, 2024

The tour kicked off at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Wednesday and now moves on to Sydney, Adelaide, and Brisbane, with a return to Melbourne sandwiched in between (see full dates below). The tour lineup includes special guests Sleep Token (check out footage of them at last night’s Melbourne show), Australian metalcore outfit Make Them Suffer, and genre-bending artist daine.

The tour is in support of the band’s forthcoming eighth album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, which has been delayed from its original September release but is expected to finally be released in the coming months. This album will mark the final contribution of core member Jordan Fish, who recently announced his departure from the band.

Bring Me the Horizon 2024 Australian Tour

With Sleep Token, Make Them Suffer & daine

Ticket information available via bmthofficial.com

April 12th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

April 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

April 17th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

April 18th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, VIC

April 20th

Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia, QLD

April 21st

Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia, QLD