Brisbane’s Full Tilt Festival has unfortunately been postponed until April after several artists tested positive for COVID-19.

Members of Northlane – who were headlining the event – and their touring party, alongside a number of other artists on the bill all tested positive for the virus on Friday morning.

“As of this morning we’ve had multiple people in our touring party test positive to Covid-19,” Northlane’s Josh Smith said in a statement. “We feel for the organisers, we feel for the staff, our crew, our fans and the other artists, some of which we know have traveled far and wide to attend. We did our absolute best, but we couldn’t make magic happen this time. We look forward to seeing you again soon once we’ve recovered.”

Full Tilt has now been rescheduled to Saturday, April 23rd. The event’s organisers confirmed that all original tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. “We encourage everyone to hang on to your tickets and we cannot wait to see you all in the pit!” they said.

Everyone should be hoping that the festival can go ahead in April as the lineup was packed with exciting names: Northlane were joined on the bill by a bunch of the most beloved acts in the scene, including Hands Like Houses, In Hearts Wake, Thy Art Is Murder, Luca Brasi, Slowly Slowly, and Make Them Suffer.

It was also going to feature a smorgasbord of hectic food on offer, catering to all vegetarian, vegan and carnivorous needs. DJ’s were also set to spin a bunch of classics that’ll take fans back to their salad days, blacking out on purple drank at wasted years.

Full Tilt 2021

Eaton’s Hill Outdoors

Saturday, June 12th

Head to destroyalllines.com for more information.

Northlane

Hands Like Houses

In Hearts Wake

Thy Art Is Murder

Luca Brasi

Slowly Slowly

Make Them Suffer

Frenzal Rhomb

Thornhill

Press Club

Alpha Wolf

Yours Truly

The Bennies

Reliqa