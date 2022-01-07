Brisbane’s Full Tilt Festival has unfortunately been postponed until April after several artists tested positive for COVID-19.
Members of Northlane – who were headlining the event – and their touring party, alongside a number of other artists on the bill all tested positive for the virus on Friday morning.
“As of this morning we’ve had multiple people in our touring party test positive to Covid-19,” Northlane’s Josh Smith said in a statement. “We feel for the organisers, we feel for the staff, our crew, our fans and the other artists, some of which we know have traveled far and wide to attend. We did our absolute best, but we couldn’t make magic happen this time. We look forward to seeing you again soon once we’ve recovered.”
Full Tilt has now been rescheduled to Saturday, April 23rd. The event’s organisers confirmed that all original tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. “We encourage everyone to hang on to your tickets and we cannot wait to see you all in the pit!” they said.
Everyone should be hoping that the festival can go ahead in April as the lineup was packed with exciting names: Northlane were joined on the bill by a bunch of the most beloved acts in the scene, including Hands Like Houses, In Hearts Wake, Thy Art Is Murder, Luca Brasi, Slowly Slowly, and Make Them Suffer.
It was also going to feature a smorgasbord of hectic food on offer, catering to all vegetarian, vegan and carnivorous needs. DJ’s were also set to spin a bunch of classics that’ll take fans back to their salad days, blacking out on purple drank at wasted years.
Full Tilt 2021
Eaton’s Hill Outdoors
Saturday, June 12th
Head to destroyalllines.com for more information.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Northlane
Hands Like Houses
In Hearts Wake
Thy Art Is Murder
Luca Brasi
Slowly Slowly
Make Them Suffer
Frenzal Rhomb
Thornhill
Press Club
Alpha Wolf
Yours Truly
The Bennies
Reliqa