Britney Speaks! The singer has spoken on social media about her happiness at finally being free from the conservatorship that restricted her life for far too long.

In her lengthiest statement since the termination of her controversial conservatorship, Britney couldn’t contain her excitement about finally being able to do the things she wants to do.

“I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car,” she captioned her post on Instagram. “But honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading.”

In just a few hours, her Instagram post has been liked by almost 2 million people, showing the wealth of public support for the singer. She continued: “I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!!

I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”

And she might even be following in the footsteps of Adele: “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah 🤔😜🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! I mean who knows … !!!!” she also said in her post and please make it happen, Oprah.

Her statement comes after a Los Angeles judge pronounced a wonderful victory for the pop star last week, finally opening her up to a future of independence.

Britney was placed under the conservatorship all the way back in 2008 – it took away her basic rights regarding her finances, music career, and personal life.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out Britney’s social media post below: