Only the biggest and best get time with Oprah Winfrey which is why Adele stopped by for a two-hour concert special with the TV host.

Recorded at Griffith Park Observatory in Los Angeles, Adele: One Night Only aired on CBS on Sunday, November 14th. Adele performed several songs in between little chats with Oprah as she promoted her long-awaited new album 30.

The singer performed a mixture of old classics, such as ‘Rolling In The Deep’ and ‘Hello’, and cuts from her new record, such as ‘Easy On Me’ and ‘Hold On’. She also debuted the previously unheard songs ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘Love Is A Game’, and you can listen to the former below.

‘I Drink Wine’ immediately jumped out when Adele recently released 30‘s tracklist, showcasing her famous funny side. Surprisingly though, the song’s lyrics aren’t so much about alcohol but finding love. “I hope I learn to get over myself / Stop trying to be somebody else / So we can love each other for free / Everybody wants something, you just want me,” she sings in a very typical Adele song.

Oprah seemed to enjoy the concert special, posting a cute clip of herself and Lizzo really getting into Adele’s performance of ‘Hello’ (see below). The event was extra memorable for one couple: Adele helped a man, Quentin Brunson, propose to his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann. She crooned ‘Make You Feel My Love’ to the couple, which is really how every proposal should go for everyone.

.@adele had us at hello! @lizzo what concert are we going to next?! 🤣🤣🤣 #AdeleOneNightOnly pic.twitter.com/uLBWHGclkw — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 15, 2021

Adele’s 30 is scheduled for release this week on Friday, November 19th via Columbia. While you wait for that, you can stream One Night Only on Paramount+ or on the CBS website now.

Check out ‘I Drink Wine’ (One Night Only) by Adele: