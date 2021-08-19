Britney Spears is reportedly being investigated for alleged battery after her housekeeper filed a complaint with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, alleging that the singer assaulted her in a fight over a cell phone.

The alleged incident took place on Monday, August 16th at Britney Spears’ home. As TMZ report, Spears has been accused of slapping her housekeeper’s phone away from her hands, as the staff member took one of the singer’s dogs to the vet.

In a statement to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the employee reportedly said that she took one of Spears’ dogs to get a check-up because she was concerned with how the pet was being treated. The employee claims that upon returning, she and Spears got into a disagreement about the dog’s health, which culminated in Spears knocking her phone from her hand.

Following the alleged altercation, the housekeeper filed a report at the Sheriff’s station. Britney Spears’ team have vehemently denied the claims made against her, saying that the housekeeper fabricated the allegations.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called the dispute “overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone.” He added that there was “no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

“Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately,” Rosengart said. “To its credit, the Sheriff’s office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor…’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.’ If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all.”

It comes a week after a watershed moment in the ongoing Britney Spears conservatorship battle. On Thursday, August 12th, Britney’s father Jamie Spears announced that he would resign as her conservator. Britney filed to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship she has lived under for 13 years on Monday, July 26th.