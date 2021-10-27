Britney Spears has slammed her family in a scathing Instagram post, accusing them of “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know”.

Alongside an image of a typewriter and three pink roses, Britney took aim at her family once again for only spending time with her “when it’s convenient for them”.

“Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organiwe trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ???” Britney began.

“It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after … OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well I’m no longer available to any of them now !!!”

The singer added that she “doesn’t mind being alone” and that she’s “tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa”.

“This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???” she continued.

“I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???” she exclaimed.

It comes after Britney opened up on Instagram about her feelings about her life after the conservatorship, saying that she’s “scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake.”

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake,” she began the post.

“I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me.”

Spears shared that during her conservatorship, she didn’t have the liberty of having the keys to her own car.

“I started experiencing that [freedom] when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!! I haven’t done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I’m disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country,” she wrote.

Spears also touched on the length that the paparazzi go to get a photo of her, revealing that they chasing her car.

“The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it’s creepy !!!! And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I !!!!! I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do … it’s like they want me to do something crazy,” she said in the post.

Britney finished the revealing caption by sharing that she won’t be posting on Instagram much, in an attempt to protect her privacy.

“I won’t be posting as much in a world where it’s our liberty to be free, it’s a shame.”

“It’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!! In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all !!!”

