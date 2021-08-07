Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has claimed that the singer’s conservator Jodi Montgomery told him she is “mentally sick” and wanted to place her under a psychiatric hold.

Jamie claimed in the filings: “On July 9, 2021, I received a phone call from Ms Montgomery.

“During our call, Ms Montgomery sounded very distraught and expressed how concerned she was about my daughter’s recent behaviour and overall mental health.

“Ms Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team and refused to even see some of her doctors.”

The filing comes amid Britney pursuing legal action to try and have her father removed as co-conservator.

However, an attorney for Montgomery, Laurieann Wright, has slammed Jamie’s claims, telling Variety: “Ms. Montgomery does have concerns about Ms. Spears’ ‘recent behaviour and overall mental health,’ as set forth in Jamie Spears’ Declaration dated August 6, 2021.

“Due to medical privacy, Ms. Montgomery cannot go into those concerns with any further detail except to say that having her father Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health.”

“Notably, Jamie Spears has yet to resign as Ms. Spears’ Conservator of the Person, which is why Ms. Montgomery continues to serve as Temporary Conservator of the Person,” the statement continues.

“It is in Ms. Spears’ best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship.”

Montgomery also denied Mr. Spears’ claim that she suggested the singer be placed under a psychiatric hold.

“Mr. Spears’ declaration misrepresents what Ms. Montgomery said to him in relation to a potential 5150 psychiatric hold for Ms. Spears,” the statement continued.

“At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold. The concern that Ms. Montgomery did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call is that forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health.”

The 39-year-old singer has been under conservatorship since 2008, and while her father Jamie Spears currently oversees her estate and finances, Jodi Montgomery is in charge of her person.

