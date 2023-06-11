Britney Spears has blasted the “not true” tabloid rumours that spread about her over the weekend.

British newspaper The Sun ran a story this weekend claiming that the singer’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, said that Spears is “on meth.”

“I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up … It’s terrifying,” Federline allegedly said according to the tabloid.

The comments unsurprisingly went viral, eventually finding their way to Spears, who took to Instagram to firmly deny the claims.

“The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad… This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that,” she wrote.

It’s recently been reported that Federline and the two sons he shares with Spears, Jayden and Preston, were considering moving to Hawaii full-time, further distancing them from their mother. The children reportedly haven’t seen Spears in over a year.

“With Preston saying “she needs to listen to us before it’s too late” … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ??? I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again,” Spears continued.

“It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l’ve always felt like the news bullies me.

“It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent … Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things.”

For his part, Federline spoke to TMZ after The Sun story went viral, admitting that he did grant the interview but didn’t make the meth claims.

“It saddens our family that [The Sun‘s] Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in The Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.”