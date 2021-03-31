Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Britney Spears has broken her silence on the Framing Britney Spears documentary by revealing she is “embarrassed”.

In an Instagram post that features her dancing to ‘Crazy’ by Aerosmith, Spears opened about her feelings on the documentary for the first time.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” she said.

“I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes!!!!”

Elsewhere in her post, Spears reflected on being “judged” and speculated about for her “whole life”.

“My life has always been very speculated …watched … and judged really my whole life !!!” she wrote.

“For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

Spears concluded her post by explaining that “every day dancing” brings her joy and that she’s not “here to be perfect”, but to “pass on kindness”.

In other news, Spears recently filed a petition that formally requests for Jodi Montgomery to replace her father Jamie Spears as her conservator.

The court documents also request for Jamie Spears to resign as the key conservator, after having held the role since 2008.

Check out Britney Spears’ full Instagram post about the Framing Britney Spears documentary: