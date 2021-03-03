Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Despite a highly publicized legal battle appears to err in his favour, Britney Spears’ Dad, Jamie Spears has said that he “would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship”.

The latest development comes off the back of the Framing Britney Spears documentary which was released February 5, 2021. In the the documentary The New York Times investigates why her father – who is her conservator – has control over her money, career choices and her estate.

On Tuesday night, Vivian Lee Thoreen, Jamie Spears’s lawyer, told NBC that Britney’s conservatorship is in her best interest.

“Britney being safe and not being taken advantage of is his No. 1 priority,” Thoreen said about Jamie Spears.

Thoreen added that her client, Britney’s father “would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship.”

“Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Thoreen has recently rejoined Jamie Spear’s legal team, and was formerly a member of the team prior to the documentary. Ironically, Thoreen actually appears in the Framing Britney Spears documentary and suggests that ending th conservatorship is unlikely.

“Of the cases I’ve been involved in, I have not seen a conservatee who has successfully terminated a conservatorship,” she said on camera.

There has a been a long runnning feud between Britney and her father, with Britney aiming to put an end to having her dad as her conservator. In August 2020, Britney’s lawyer, Samuel D Ingham, said that she was “strongly opposed” having her father as the conservator”. In a hearing in November, Ingham told the court, “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father.”

The latest development in the twisted battle is that a judge approved Britney’s request to have Bessemer Trust, a corporate fiduciary, added as a conservator, but Jamie wasn’t removed from the conservatorship like she had requested.

The Framing Britney Spears documentary aired on Channel Nine earlier this week and you can watch it on their website, 9now.