Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Saturday Night Live has taken aim at Justin Timberlake in a skit about his “lame” apology to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears.

The skit featured SNL regular Chloe Fineman as Spears hosting her own talk show.

Within the clip, Fineman as Spears interviews people who may need to make a public apology, including Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson).

The segment saw Spears call out the American politicians for their recent scandals involving a poorly-timed trip to Cancun and the alleged concealment of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

Fineman began the skit with a not so subtle dig at Timberlake, who recently released a public apology to Spears written on the iPhone Notes app.

“Hey, ya’ll! It’s Britney, bitch!” she said, “after the Free Britney documentary came out, I’m receiving hundreds of apologies a day.”

“I’d like to give a quick shout-out to our sponsor, the Notes app… are you looking to post a lame apology 20 years late? Go through the motions with the Notes app,” she added.

The quip is a direct reference to Timberlake’s apology, which he posted on social media on Saturday, February 13th, a week after Framing Britney Spears premiered.

Timberlake has received criticism for his behaviour in the documentary, including publicly declaring he slept with Spears and accusing her of cheating on him.

In his statement, Timberlake apologised for the contribution his actions made to the backlash against Spears.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he said.

“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognise it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again,” he continued.

“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better,” he concluded.

Check out a clip from the SNL segment that discussed Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake: