Britney Spears has been revelling in her much-deserved freedom over the past few months since escaping her father’s lengthy conservatorship. That doesn’t mean she’s keeping up with all the pop culture goings on though.

It turns out the pop icon has no idea who Pete Davidson or Scott Disick are. Kourtney Kardashian’s former beau posted a video on social media of him hanging out with Kanye West’s enemy. The clip sees Davidson filming himself watching the Martin Scorsese film The King of Comedy alongside a sleeping Disick, missing out on Robert De Niro in his prime.

And while Britney really enjoyed their video, she had no clue who either of them were. “Sorry had to repost this… no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard!!!” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Thankfully the comically confused post was captured and shared on Twitter (see below). “Obsessed with Britney Spears not knowing who Pete Davidson is,” the poster wrote. “She really has found peace.”

Fair enough perhaps not knowing Scott Disick but Pete Davidson? The Saturday Night Live star is utterly inescapable in the news these days, thanks to his grim place right in the middle of the very public battle between Ye and Kim Kardashian. You’ve really got to appreciate Britney’s clear commitment to enjoying her newfound freedom and ignoring the headlines.

In other Britney news, she’s reportedly ready to work on a long-awaited new album. As per The Sun, although she isn’t putting any undue pressure on herself to release new music, her team has put feelers out in the industry to see if any potential projects present themselves.

“Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved,” a source told thew publication.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.