Britney Spears will not be charged following an investigation into a complaint of alleged battery filed by her housekeeper last month.

As NBC report, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said that the investigation into the complaint found “insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred.”

The complaint stems from an alleged altercation that took place on Monday, August 16th at Britney Spears’ home. The complaint claimed that the employee took Spears’ dogs to get a check-up out of concern with how to dog was being treated.

The housekeeper claims that after returning to the home, she and Britney Spears were involved in an argument about the dog’s health, which allegedly culminated in Spears knocking the housekeeper’s phone out of her hand.

The investigation found that the employee was not injured, and her phone did not sustain significant damage.

“If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears, it would not have been pursued or covered at all,” Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in response to Nasarenko’s ruling. “Anyone can make an accusation, but this should never have made it this far, and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing.”

Spears was facing misdemeanor battery charges, but her lawyer Mathew Rosengart considered the entire situation to be “an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Rosengart went on to call the complaint, “overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone.”

In recent developments in the ongoing #FreeBritney saga, earlier this week Rosengart demanded that Spears’ father Jamie immediately resign from her conservatorship, weeks after he announced he’d be willing to step away.

Spears and Rosengart claim that her father is attempting to get $US2 million ($2.7 million) in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship, a move they liken to extortion in a court filing.