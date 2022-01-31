Britney Spears has once again taken aim at sister Jamie Lynn following the release her book, Things I Should Have Said, which has made it on the National Best Sellers list.

In probably her most scathing attack yet, Britney once again labelled Jamie Lynn as “scum” and a “f**king liar” after her promotion tour saw her relentlessly slamming her older sister to the media.

“Congrats best seller…I’m not surprised at all!!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk sh*t but your f**king lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas!!!!” the Grammy-winner began, referring to comments recently made by Jamie Lynn’s former Zoey 101 co-star.

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me!!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me (sic)!!!!”

Britney also took aim at her sister’s comments in which she claimed she tried to help the ‘Lucky’ singer during her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated last November.

“National bestseller ???? DUH… the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!! My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW…Bulls**t !!! But what these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!!” she added.

In the now-deleted post, Britney also included a clip from The Real where the girls from the panel were discussing Jamie Lynn’s book.

Adrienne Bailon Houghton – one of the show’s panellists – also took umbrage with the timing of the younger Spears’ book.

“She should have named this ‘The Things I Should Have Said to My Sister and My Sister Alone But Instead I’ve Decided to Make a Book for Profit,'” said Houghton before the group discussed the ongoing feud between the sisters.

“If you wanna clear your name … who is it important to clear your name to: your sister or the masses of people?” Houghton added.

“Why did you feel the need to clear your name to millions of people who are not your family members, who are not your blood, who are not your DNA?”

Seemingly referencing the video, Britney added in her caption,”What these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!!

“I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!!”

She added, “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!” = before signing off with, “You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Jamie Lynn has yet to respond.

