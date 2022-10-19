By now, Britney Spears is well and truly known for her outrageous social media posts. However, her latest is particularly bold: she shared a nude photo and told her fans that she’s premiering a new movie this week.

“I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY PUSSY’ !!!!” Spears wrote alongside the racy photo.

I have a premiere for a movie this week “THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY PUSSY“ !!!! pic.twitter.com/WjhMoiybxO — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 19, 2022

Ever since Spears’ conservatorship was terminated in October last year, the pop star has shared in-depth information about her personal life on social media. Earlier this month, she fired shots at her estranged mother, Lynne Spears on her Instagram account.

Britney posted a picture of a quote from the feminist writer Rita Mae Brown: “One of the keys to happiness is a bad memory,” it read.

In the accompanying caption, Britney took aim at her family. “For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse!!!” she wrote.

“As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience!!! I was the mother fu*king Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate… even in America, the land of the free!!!! Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward!!!!

Britney continued: “Not one mother fu*king person stood up for me!!! Mom take your apology and go fuck yourself!!! And to all the doctors for fucking with my mind… I pray you all burn in hell!!! Kiss my mother fu*king ass!!!” she added.

Last month, Britney posted a video of herself crying while mid-dance routine, claiming it was part of a ‘spiritual experience’ that was a long time coming.

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera!!! It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more!!! Psss… bawling.”

