Britney Spears has bared her soul in a lengthy Instagram post, following it with a racy photo that bared more than just her soul.

In the heartfelt post, Spears said that she doesn’t want to speak about the “traumatic” experiences from her conservatorship anymore.

“I don’t want to be openly questioned by anyone about my experience,” the singer posted. “I don’t want to speak openly about a traumatic experience when in the foreground it was condoned by my whole family.”

Spears said she feels like it would “entertain” the people who hurt her.

“I do believe they would secretly like the embarrassment I would go through bringing it all up 100 percent,” she wrote. “They will no longer get the best of me and humiliate me.”

The singer said she feels happier than ever, aside from her recent miscarriage.

“I’ve never been more happy in my life… in the past several months since it’s [the conservatorship] been over besides my miscarriage,” she wrote. “My spirit feels lighter and I genuinely laugh and smile now and my eyes are hungry for more each day.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Spears once again plugged the tell-all book she is writing, as well as thanked her fans for their unwavering support.

“My fans showed me so much love and assertiveness through it all,” she wrote. “Their hearts knew and there’s not a single day that goes by that I’m not aware of that and I’m so grateful to have my fans.”

Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November last year.

She celebrated her happiness by posting nudes on her account just hours after opening up in the emotional post.

“GOOD my ass MURICA” she captioned the pics, which were censored by strategically-placed heart emojis.

“Girl…this is NOT what people meant when they said free Britney,” one fan responded, while others commented on the use of Photoshop.

“That door curving tho,” commented one, while another pointed out the “bend in the door from the photoshop.”

Meanwhile, fashion personality Zack Pinsent encouraged Spears to enjoy her freedom: “I’m so happy for you! Do whatever you want with your freedom.”