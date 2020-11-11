Britney Spears has vowed she will not perform again as long as her dad remains her conservator.

As reported by Us Weekly, Britney Spears’ lawyer Samuel Ingham told a Los Angeles court that she will no longer perform as a result of her dad, Jamie, being in charge of her career.

Reportedly, Ingham also claimed that Spears has said she is “afraid” of her father, who has been her sole conservator for 11 years.

The comments came in the midst of a court hearing in which Spears was fighting to have her father removed as a consevator.

Much to the dismay of many a #FreeBritney supporter, Judge Brenda Penny decided not to suspend Jamie, saying the matter can be further discussed “down the road.”

While Jamie stepped down as conservator of Spears’ person back in September 2019, he still remains conservator of her estate, US Weekly reports.

During the court hearing, attorney Gladstone Jones revealed that Spears’ mother, Lynne, was “heartbroken” by what had transpired between her daughter and ex-husband.

“It has broken Lynne’s heart to watch that this has come to this point. … Lynne believes the time is now to start fresh given the circumstance of Britney’s request,” said Jones.

Jones also reportedly said that Jamie had told Lynne that Spears was a “racehorse who has to be handled like one.”

The result of the hearing comes off the back of Spears assuring fans that she is currently the “happiest [she’s] ever been.”

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Spears dedicated a video message to fans who had expressed concern for her welfare.

“I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine,” she said.

