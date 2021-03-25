ARMY are you ready? *Screams* BTS have announced a special Japanese compilation album of their hits, due in June.

ARMY can you make some noise?! Come June, BTS are about to take us down memory lane! The septet have just announced a special Japanese compilation album, titled BTS, THE BEST.

Coming to us in June, the album will be a compilation of the Japanese versions of their biggest hits. It also comes with immaculate timing: the release date, June 16th, is just three days after BTS’ 8th anniversary.

BTS, THE BEST will collate 23 tracks from BTS’ career, include mega-hit ‘Dynamite’, spread over two discs. The album will also include their upcoming track ‘Film Out’, which is set to be released on April 2nd. To preface the track, the septet also dropped a gripping 30-second teaser, which already has the fans theorizing about new developments in BTS’ mythology.

The biggest hints from the sepia-toned trailer (or, at least we think those are hints) would be the obvious parallels between ‘Film Out’ and the group’s hit track ‘Fake Love’.

The 30-second trailer sports a wide shot of a well-lit room, flanked by windows, prompting recalls of Jin in the same setup in ‘Fake Love’. We also see Jungkook alone in another room (another similarity with ‘Fake Love’), along with hourglass motifs and hints of Jin racing against time. For those who are familiar with BTS’ mysterious and expansive backstory, this refers to Jin going back to various points in time to save the rest of the members.

Whether ‘Film Out’ is to be a companion track to ‘Fake Love’ is unclear, but what we do know is that the track features Jungkook on the production credits, along with Japanese band Back Number. The song will also be on the official soundtrack for the upcoming Japanese feature film, Signal.

Check out the teaser for ‘Film Out’ by BTS: