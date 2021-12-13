You might think you’ve got a decent amount of Instagram followers but you’ll never have as many followers as a BTS member.

V, one-seventh of the K-pop icons, has so many followers on the social media platform that he’s broken several Guinness World Records. After he and his bandmates set their Instagram accounts to public for the first time on December 6th, the followers inevitably started rolling in.

And it was V who led the way, breaking the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes (it took me two years to make it past 400 followers).

V wasn’t done there. After he reached 10 million (!) followers after just 4 hours and 52 minutes, he achieved the record for the fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram.

V’s bandmates probably aren’t that jealous – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook all have over 20 million followers each (V currently has 25.6 million followers).

The record for fastest to 1 million followers is consistently broken whenever a new celebrity joins the platform. Jennifer Aniston previously held the title, while TAEIL MOON from boyband NCT broke it earlier this year.

BTS are used to breaking records. Their huge single ‘Butter’ broke five world records across YouTube and Spotify after its release in May, including becoming the most-streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours (11,042,335 global streams).

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

BTS holds the title for the most-streamed group on Spotify and the most Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards won by a group.

The music video for ‘Butter’ was also viewed 108.2 million in the first 24 hours, breaking the Guinness World Record. In fact, they’ve broken so many records that they’ve been named in the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame.

BTS might not be breaking any more records for a while though. They announced last week that they would be taking a break, although it’s not known how long this will last.

For more on this topic, follow the Asia Pop Observer.