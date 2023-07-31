All good things must come to an end: Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin announced his retirement from footy this week, just before the end of his 19th year in the AFL.
“Lance Franklin retires as arguably the greatest AFL player of his generation,” The Guardian wrote yesterday, and given Franklin’s stacked personal trophy cabinet – two Premierships and four Coleman Medals amongst many other honours – that’s a fair claim.
What’s next for Franklin? If he’s looking for a new income stream, he could maybe rent out his house for music videos.
DOPE LEMON, in fact, used Franklin’s house to shoot the video for his new single, “Miami Baby”.
“Our crew heard through the grapevine that Buddy was a big DOPE LEMON, we reached out and got chatting,” Angus Stone, the man behind the DOPE LEMON moniker, tells Tone Deaf.
“Buddy said, ‘come do the music video at my house for the new single, “Miami Baby”, if you like.'”
And sure enough, Buddy Franklin is given “special thanks” in the video credits on YouTube. You can watch the full clip below, and try not to feel duped that DOPE LEMON filmed in the North Coast Hinterland rather than actual Miami.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
“Miami Baby” is the second single from DOPE LEMON’s forthcoming album, Kimosabè, and it conjures sun-soaked memories of ’90s indie slackers like Beck.
Kimosabè will be a special release for Stone as it’s the first DOPE LEMON record that reveals the man behind the moniker.
“This record is everything that’s me,” he said. “In the past, the artwork has been anonymous in a way because I was trying to explore these styles, and having this shield in front of me was beautiful – I could sort of slink around in the shadows and wouldn’t have the public make judgement on the person behind it.
“This record, I had moments of clarity reflecting on my childhood, and I was able to see where I want to be in the future. So putting myself on the cover just felt right.”
Alongside “Miami Baby”, the album features the recently released title track, which was inspired by the cult comedy Step Brothers. “Kimosabè” even samples the film, with Will Ferrell and Judd Apatow credited as co-writers.
Kimosabè (the album) is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Rose Pink Cadillac, which peaked at number one on the ARIA Vinyl Chart and ARIA Album Chart, and was crowned as triple j’s Feature Album the following year. The title track also placed at number 27 on triple j’s Hottest 100 2021.
DOPE LEMON’s “Miami Baby” is out now. Kimosabè is out Friday, September 29th via BMG (pre-save/pre-order here).