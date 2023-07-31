All good things must come to an end: Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin announced his retirement from footy this week, just before the end of his 19th year in the AFL.

“Lance Franklin retires as arguably the greatest AFL player of his generation,” The Guardian wrote yesterday, and given Franklin’s stacked personal trophy cabinet – two Premierships and four Coleman Medals amongst many other honours – that’s a fair claim.

What’s next for Franklin? If he’s looking for a new income stream, he could maybe rent out his house for music videos.

DOPE LEMON, in fact, used Franklin’s house to shoot the video for his new single, “Miami Baby”.

“Our crew heard through the grapevine that Buddy was a big DOPE LEMON, we reached out and got chatting,” Angus Stone, the man behind the DOPE LEMON moniker, tells Tone Deaf.

“Buddy said, ‘come do the music video at my house for the new single, “Miami Baby”, if you like.'”

And sure enough, Buddy Franklin is given “special thanks” in the video credits on YouTube. You can watch the full clip below, and try not to feel duped that DOPE LEMON filmed in the North Coast Hinterland rather than actual Miami.

“Miami Baby” is the second single from DOPE LEMON’s forthcoming album, Kimosabè, and it conjures sun-soaked memories of ’90s indie slackers like Beck.