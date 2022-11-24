After selling out his dates in Melbourne and Sydney, Buddy Guy has added another show in the latter city to his final Australian tour.

Earlier this year, the legendary blues guitarist announced that he was bringing his ‘Damn Right Farewell’ tour Down Under next year.

The initially announced shows at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre sold out quickly, which has prompted Buddy to add a show at Sydney’s State Theatre on Friday, April 14th. It will be the last ever chance for fans to catch Buddy play live in Australia.

While in the country, Buddy will also be playing Bluesfest Byron Bay on Saturday, April 8th and the inaugural Bluesfest Melbourne on Sunday, April 9th.

A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Buddy has been a huge influence on stellar names like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Gary Clark Jr., and essentially every blues guitar player over the past seven decades. As a pioneer of the city’s iconic West Side sound, Buddy is also a living link to Chicago’s halcyon days of Electric Blues.

Buddy has continuously released albums over the decades, winning eight Grammy Awards. His most recent triumph came in 2018 for his 18th solo album, the appropriately-titled The Blues Is Alive And Well. The musician’s prestigious honours include the Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honour, the Presidential National Medal of Arts, as well as 38 Blues Music Awards, more than any other artist.

The musician’s Australian tour is being presented by Bluesfest Touring, who are honoured to be hosting the 85-year-old’s final visit to the country. “It is the absolute truth to say that Buddy Guy is the last of the greats of the Blues performing today, who also brought the Electric Blues to the world, alongside Muddy Waters, BB King, John Lee Hooker, Albert King and many others from that time,” Peter Noble OAM, Bluesfest Group of Companies, said.

Buddy Guy ‘Damn Right Farewell’ 2023 Tour

Further information available via bluesfesttouring.com.au

Monday, April 10th (SOLD OUT)

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, April 12th (SOLD OUT)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, April 14th (NEW SHOW)

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW