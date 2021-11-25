First Nations singer-songwriter Budjerah released new single ‘Wash My Sorrows Away’ today, following a whirlwind month of back-to-back successes.

The teen from Fingal Head, NSW, took out the National Indigenous Music Award for Best New Talent earlier this month, before picking up the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist of the Year award at the ARIAs on Wednesday night.

He also performed his critically acclaimed debut single ‘Missing You’ live at the event before giving a tearful thanks.

“Oh, I didn’t expect to cry, but I’m crying and I sound weird,” he said as he ran through his acceptance speech.

‘Wash My Sorrows Away’ was co-written with and produced by Matt Corby, who also collaborated on Budjerah’s self-titled debut EP, released in March this year.

Showcasing his standout vocals with a stripped-back production, the new track shows the maturity in Budjerah’s sound with a low-fi groove.

“’Wash My Sorrows Away’ is my teenage heartbreak song,” he said.

“Everyone has tough times and we all have our own ways of dealing with sadness, and this song tells what it’s like for me when I’m in those situations.”

Accompanied by a simple visualiser, Budjerah explained: “If I’m ever having a tough time I like to go home and get into the ocean, whether it’s surfing or just diving under for a few seconds, it helps me get out of my own head.”

2021 has been a standout year for the Goodjinburra man, who was first introduced to Tone Deaf readers as Apple Music’s Up Next Local in March this year.

Since then, he has collaborated with PNAU on the single ‘Stranger Love’ (released in May), and had the most-played track on triple j in October (‘Missing You’).

He’ll also be joining Vance Joy on his 2022 tour in Australia and the USA.

Watch Budjerah ‘Wash My Sorrows Away’ here: