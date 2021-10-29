Ed Sheeran has let the news of a 2023 Australian tour slip during an appearance on Nova’s Red Room.

The radio event asked Sheeran if he had any Australian tour dates scheduled for the future.

“We’re going to tour Australia in 2023, all the dates are booked,” Sheeran confirmed in his first announcement about an upcoming Aussie tour.

Sheeran also dropped some information about one of the Australian venues that he’s looking forward to performing at.

“There’s a really special venue that I’ve never played at in Melbourne.”

Rumour has it that the venue Sheeran is referring to is the MCG. In September Ed Sheeran put on a Melbourne light projection show in tribute to the late Michael Gudinski.

As part of the light show, a symbolic butterfly that adorned the cover of Sheeran’s recent tribute single to Gudinski, ‘Visiting Hours’, was spotted on the MCG. Dedicated Sheeran fans were convinced that the pop star would play a concert at the venue in tribute to Gudiniski.

Sheeran also said during the interview that he will be doing a “proper tour of Australia”.

“Were obviously coming to Sydney were playing Australia proper, and it’ll be 2023. I will announce it in the New Year, I reckon.”

Sheeran’s performance on Red Room was live-streamed from his home. The pop star was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, through the promotion plans for his new album, ≠ which was released today, into an array.

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer announced that he’d contracted coronavirus on Saturday in an Instagram post. Days later, Sheeran revealed that his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra, had caught the infectious disease too.

While Sheeran wasn’t intending on flying out for the concert before his diagnosis, he’s suggested linking up with NOVA Red Room next time he’s in the country.

“To be honest every single red room I’ve done has been unique. So, this is the next unique one. But, when I come back we should definitely do something.”

