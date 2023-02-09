Ahead of his supporting slot on Ed Sheeran’s Australian tour, Budjerah has dropped his new single, ‘Therapy’, a song that resonates with his personal experiences.

“When I first heard the demo for ‘Therapy’, it hit me at the perfect time,” Budjerah explains. “I was going through a few things and the song really nailed how I was feeling at the time.

“‘Therapy’ is about frustration in a relationship. It’s the thoughts and feelings that can erupt when you don’t understand each other and that can be tough to deal with. ‘Therapy’ can come in many forms, but taking a step back and getting an outside perspective is something that has helped me.”

There’s a lot of production firepower behind Budjerah’s new single – it was written by Grammy Award-nominated Sarah Aarons and Stint, both of whom have written for stellar names like Demi Lovato, John Legend, and Panic! At the Disco.

‘Therapy’ is the latest strong step in the right career direction for Budjerah. Next week he’ll begin supporting Ed Sheeran on the English pop superstar’s Australian tour.

February and March will also see the singer appear at music and lifestyle festival For The Love. Supported by triple j, the festival will head to stunning waterside locations at Gold Coast, Wollongong, Perth, and Melbourne.

A stellar lineup of international and national artists have been confirmed to be appearing alongside Budjerah, led by global pop icon Charli XCX. English DJ and producer Duke Dumont will also be making the journey Down Under, as will electronic duo Snakehips.

Budjerah’s ‘Therapy’ is out now.

Budjerah 2023 Tour Dates

Friday 17 February

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD *

Saturday 18 February

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD *

Sunday 19 February

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD *

Friday 24 February

Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW *

Saturday 25 February

Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW *

Sunday 26 February

Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong ^

Thursday 2 March

MCG, Melbourne VIC

Friday 3 March

MCG, Melbourne VIC *

Saturday 4 March

Catani Gardens, Melbourne ^

Saturday 5 March

Taylor Reserve, Perth ^

Tuesday 7 March

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA *

Sunday 12 March

Optus Stadium, Perth WA *

*Opening for Ed Sheeran

^ Performing at For The Love Festival