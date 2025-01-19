Busta Rhymes has been accused of repeatedly punching a man in the face during an altercation in Brooklyn, New York.

According to reports, police said the hip-hop legend – whose legal name is Trevor Smith Jr. – was issued a desk appearance ticket for third-degree assault, a misdemeanour, after turning himself in to authorities on Tuesday (January 14th).

The incident reportedly occurred on January 10th in the Dumbo neighbourhood of Brooklyn.

Police responding to a 911 call that evening said the 50-year-old alleged victim claimed he was involved in an argument with another man who punched him multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital with swelling on the left side of his face.

Rhymes is scheduled to appear in criminal court on February 3rd, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. The NYPD has confirmed the case remains under investigation.

Multiple media outlets have reached out to Rhymes’ publicist for comment but he is yet to address the situation publicly.

Known for hits like “Break Ya Neck,” “Touch It,” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” the 52-year-old rapper has remained a dominant figure in the hip-hop world.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In 2024, he was honoured with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards, presented by UK rapper Little Simz.

Rhymes toured Australia late last year with YG Marley, who features in his latest single “Treasure & Gold” from his new album Dragon Season.

The near album is, in fact, the only thing Rhymes has been posting about on his social media accounts in recent days – no mention of his alleged bust-up in Brooklyn.