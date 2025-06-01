With his debut solo album set to drop this month, Calum Hood has announced a special hometown show.

Following the release of ORDER chaos ORDER on Friday, June 13th, the 5 Seconds of Summer member will perform a stripped back show in Sydney for 100 lucky fans on June 14th via a ticket ballot. Click here for more details.

Hood is also confirmed to make two instore appearances the weekend of his album release: Oh! Jean Records in Fitzroy (12pm Friday, June 13th) and HUM on King in Newtown (1pm Saturday, June 14th).

It can also be revealed that a full-length interview with Hood will feature in the upcoming June-September magazine of Rolling Stone AU/NZ, talking all about the debut album, the songwriter’s long solo journey and the future of 5 Seconds of Summer.

ORDER chaos ORDER was crafted alongside Day Wave’s Jackson Phillips, David Burris and English production team TMS. Hood has given fans a taste of the album through the first two singles, “Don’t Forget You Love Me”, and “Call Me When You Know Better”.

“This album was made in a tumble dryer of knowing and not knowing,” Hood said.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“I started out with a vision—order—but quickly became overwhelmed by the process—chaos. Eventually, I learned to embrace both, and that balance became the heart of the record. There are things I’ve never been able to sing about in the band—my upbringing, my family, the places life has taken me. This album is about laying those things to rest and allowing listeners to connect in their own way.”

Hood is, of course, far from the first 5SOS member to go it alone.

The band’s drummer, Ashton Irwin, dropped his second solo album, BLOOD ON THE DRUMS, last year. Irwin talked about his solo work in a special conversation with INXS member Andrew Farriss as part of Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Musicians on Musicians issue.

Luke Hemmings also released a new solo EP, boy, last year which he discussed in detail in a Rolling Stone AU/NZ interview.