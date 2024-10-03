Calum Scott has announced two Australian headline shows.

The British singer-songwriter will bring his ‘The Songbook So Far’ show to Sydney and Melbourne in January of next year. Scott will play Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, January 29th, and The Forum on Friday, January 31st.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 10th at 12pm AEDT. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 8th at 12pm AEDT (sign up here).

While Down Under, Scott will also join Irish pop rockers The Script for several A Day on the Green tour dates in Hunter Valley, Mount Cotton, Barossa Valley, and Burswood Park (see full dates below).

“Buzzing to be back in Australia playing ‘The Songbook So Far’ Sydney and Melbourne shows plus joining my mates The Script to tour Down Under on A Day on the Green Hunter Valley, Mount Cotton, Geelong, Barossa Valley, and Perth shows!! It’s been too long Oz!! See you there! exclaimed Scott in a statement.

Scott’s debut album, Only Human, was a top five hit in Australia in 2018. He followed that up four years later with Bridges, which made it to #12 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

The latter album featured some of Scott’s finest songwriting to date, including “Rise,” which was hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the 50 Most Inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time.

Calum Scott 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 8th (12pm AEDT)

General sale begins Thursday, October 10th (12pm AEDT)

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

Saturday, January 26th (Supporting The Script)

Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, January 26th (Supporting The Script)

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Wednesday, January 29th (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, January 31st (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, February 1st (Supporting The Script)

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Sunday, February 2nd (Supporting The Script)

Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA

Wednesday, February 5th (Supporting The Script)

Burswood Park, Perth, WA