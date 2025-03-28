Rising singer-songwriter Cap Carter has announced his largest tour-to-date with an EP set to drop in April.

The Manila-born artist based in Western Sydney exploded onto the scene in 2021 after his raw and soulful sound on hit single “Guns” and EP, Notes, attracted millions of streams on Spotify.

Carter has continued to release singles in the following years while busy touring across Europe and the US, but has revealed his new EP, Killing, will be released on April 4th while his debut album, Streetlights, promising to stay honest to his stripped back sound that launched his career, is set to drop on September 12.

An accompanying tour will follow the release of the album, with shows confirmed in Melbourne on October 10th, Sydney on October 18th and Brisbane on October 25th.

Presale tickets with Live Nation are available from Monday March 31st at 10am until Tuesday April 1st at 11am, when general public tickets are made available.

His quick rise to stardom landed him a feature in Tone Deaf‘s Get to Know series in 2022, which noted his “stirring vocals recall UK contemporaries like James Vickery and Sam Smith.”

He also landed a spot on BIGSOUND in 2024 following the release of single “Honour”, with the event describing Carter as “a raw, unapologetic singer-songwriter who is not afraid to bare his soul”.

Love Blues Roots & Soul? Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Over the past few years, he’s been connecting with national and global audiences by sharing his story through music – documenting chaos and beauty in ballad-esque melody and emotionally charged narratives.”

For information on tickets for the tour, visit here.

Pre-save Cap Carter’s EP Killing here.

CAP CARTER ‘SPOTLIGHT’ TOUR

Friday October 10th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday October 18th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday October 25th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD