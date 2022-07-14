While Hollywood mums are infamous for their flock of nannies and minders, Cardi B revealed she refused to rely on outside help when it came to raising her baby girl, Kulture Kiari.

Speaking to Vogue Singapore, Cardi – who shares four-year-old Kulture and 10-month-old son Wave with husband Offset – revealed how having her first child changed her thoughts on how she wanted to raise children.

“There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant,” Cardi said in the chat.

“Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle.’

The ‘WAP’ rapper continued, “When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture.”

She added that he doesn’t like to put the responsibility of looking after kids on her mother, Clara Almánzar.

“Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids,” she explained.

“They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s. I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother,” she stated.

The hip-hop icon went on to say that becoming a mum changed her perspective on the world.

“I have so much compassion – and love and appreciation – for all mothers in the world,” she said.

“There is no excuse, we have to do it. I have compassion for good mothers who get up and hustle and work, or even not work – having kids is work.

“Raising a kid is work. I have so much hatred for deadbeat mothers and fathers. It’s like, yo, bringing a baby into this world isn’t just like, ‘I’ll figure it out.’ You have to be ready because you as a parent is all they got and all they want (sic).”

