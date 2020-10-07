Seems like Cardi B is at the wrong end of some terrorism support claims after she posted something about Armenia.

Now for those who are unaware of what the deal is with Armenia at the moment, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been embroiled in a bitter border dispute ever since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the two countries are currently in a spat over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Tensions have been high, especially this past week as the two countries have been involved in fights resulting in dozens of deaths and hundreds injured.

So tying this back to Cardi B, the rapper shared an Instagram Story promoting a virtual fundraiser supporting Armenia and this didn’t go down well with folks.

Some accused Cardi B of supposedly supporting terrorism while others pointed out how she fell for misinformation and encouraged her to do more research.

Cardi B supports Armenia and posted information on fundraising for victims of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh vía her IG Stories (October 6th, 2020). @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/66pnCb0Hu1 — Cardi B Russia / Fan Account (@CardiBRus) October 6, 2020

In response to all this backlash, the ‘WAP’ rapper posted a two-part audio tweet where she explained what happened and captioning it, “I’m so sorry. We did not do our research.”

To sum up her explanation, Cardi B was trying to sell some property in Atlanta and the consultant helping her is Armenia. This consultant asked her to post something positive about Armenia, which she did and this resulted in the aforementioned backlash.

The rapper then explained how she didn’t know about the Armenia-Azerbaijan dispute and praised both countries well before hoping they’ll resolve their dispute.

I’m so sorry .We did not do our research. pic.twitter.com/SB3qudonSk — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 6, 2020

It all seems like an innocent mistake given how outspoken Cardi B is in regards to politics and what have you.

But having said that, she still had some choice words for those accusing her of supporting terrorism.

In response to one user, she wrote: “Stfu I don’t support terrorism.I literally posted it for my friend with out doing no research on what’s going on.

“I’m sorry about that. I don’t like war. I don’t like conflicts between two countries period cause I hate innocent people being affected by it.”

So in short, Cardi B doesn’t support terrorism so stop bothering her about it.