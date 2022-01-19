Cardi B has said that she’ll cover the funeral expenses for the families of the 17 victims of the recent tragic Bronx apartment fire.

On January 9th, a malfunctioning portable electric heater caused a fire to break out in a Bronx apartment block. It ultimately caused the deaths of 17 people, including eight children.

Now Cardi B is planning to do her small part to help the victims. The rapper is partnering with New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s Bronx Fire Relief Fund to help pay for the funeral costs of those who lost their lives in the blaze.

“When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” she said in a statement. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Adams also added his thanks to Cardi B in a statement. “The resilience of this city reflects everyday New Yorkers who never turn their back on one another. We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims.

The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbours in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

It’s not just Cardi B who’s donated to the Bronx Fire Relief Fund. The Fund has received thousands of other donations, including from business and community partners, raising more than $2.5 million at the time of writing. You can add to the fund here.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.