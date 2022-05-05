The new in-depth documentary about Charli XCX is set to hit Australian cinemas for one night only next month.

Titled Charli XCX: Alone Together, the film is described as a “love letter between Charli and her fans”. Featuring an introduction from the pop star herself, the special event screening of the film will arrive in the country’s cinemas on Thursday, June 2nd. Some cinemas are also scheduled to host catch-up sessions over the weekend between Friday, June 3rd-Sunday, June 5th.

The trailer for the doc dropped late last year, promising a detailed and emotional look at the pop star’s life. Itdocuments the gruelling six weeks Charli spent at home while recording her last album, How I’m Feeling Now, and how she positively utilised social media to discuss the album’s lyrics, art, and videos with her fans

The doc contains clips the singer recorded over just 39 days, which were then edited together over the following year. In a statement, the directors Bradley & Pablo discussed Charli’s intense and unique relationship with her fans (Angels), which is what spurred the creation of the film.

“We hope that audiences walk away seeing the value of human connection and the importance of community,” the pair said. “We live in a highly individualized society but we have seen that as human beings we thrive when we work, talk, move, love and support collectively. For both Charli and the fans, we see the power of togetherness to heal and creatively push boundaries during an incredibly difficult time period.”

How I’m Feeling Now was Charli’s fourth studio album and was created in the first six weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in a DIY style. It was acclaimed by critics and was nominated for the 2020 Mercury Prize. Its follow-up, CRASH, was released in March and topped the ARIA Albums Chart.

Head to charlixcxmovie.com to find out which cinemas in Australia will be showing the doc.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out the trailer for Charli XCX: Alone Together: