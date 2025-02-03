Charli XCX just turned the Grammys into the afterparty.

The Brat star closed out the 2025 Grammy Awards in full club-kid chaos, delivering a two-song medley that felt less like a performance and more like an underground warehouse rave gone mainstream.

charli xcx brought BRAT at the grammys pic.twitter.com/1Qv9uUeVt2 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 3, 2025

Kicking things off in the driveway of the Crypto.com Arena, the club queen strutted out of a car alongside two friends (Gabbriette Bechtel and Alex Consani) in a fur-trimmed black coat.

Clutching a glass of Champers, she then launched into a high-energy performance to “Von Dutch”—a track that’s quickly become the anthem for hyperpop maximalism.

With a swarm of dancers surrounding her, Charli then strutted inside to the main stage for “Guess,” shedding the coat and diving headfirst into an ecstatic, hip-thrusting performance.

While Billie Eilish—who features on the remix—sang along in the crowd, the stage was strewn with a pile of discarded underwear (a callback to the song’s viral moment), while model and socialite Julia Fox joined the Brit hitmaker on stage for the epic party.

WE JUST WITNESSED THE BEST GRAMMY PERFORMANCE IN HISTORY, CHARLI XCX YOU’RE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY pic.twitter.com/FDilSsmrfz — leon (@skyferrori) February 3, 2025

The performance ended with a message on screen stating that all unworn undergarments from the set would be donated to survivors of domestic violence—because even when she’s shaking up the Grammys, Charli’s got purpose behind the chaos.

The set capped off a massive night for Charli, who took home her first-ever Grammy wins, scoring Best Dance/Pop Recording for “Von Dutch” and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Brat.

She was up for a total of seven awards, including Album of the Year (which went to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter) and Record of the Year (won by Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”).

Now, she’s bringing that same unhinged energy to Laneway. Festival-goers can expect the full Charli experience—hyperpop anthems, high-energy choreography, and a setlist stacked with Brat bangers. With stops in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, the festival marks her first major return to Australia in years.

Only recently, she marked a yuuuge milestone when she broke the record for the most songs in the triple j Hottest 100 for a single year.

“Guess” featuring Billie Eilish landed in at #6 bringing her to a record-breaking eight songs in the countdown, taking out Australia’s own G-Flip who had set the bar with seven songs in the 2023 countdown last year.

From Grammy winner to festival headliner, Charli XCX isn’t slowing down. Brat summer is officially here, and Australia is about to get the full experience.