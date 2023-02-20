Recent Grammy winner Robert Glasper is bringing his band to an iconic Sydney venue.

Glasper and his electric ensemble, featuring Justin Tyson (drums), Burniss Travis (bass) and DJ Jahi Sundance – will perform at the Metro Theatre on Thursday, April 6th. Tickets are on sale now here.

The Sydney show is in addition to Glasper’s appearance at Bluesfest and the inaugural Bluesfest Melbourne in the same month.

Over two decades in music, the acclaimed pianist and songwriter has become a perennial Grammys favourite, earning five awards from an impressive 11 nominations.

This included most recently winning Best R&B Album for Black Radio III at this year’s Grammys. That didn’t initially go down well with his fellow nominee Chris Brown, who was forced to apologise to his much more illustrious contemporary after throwing a tantrum at not winning Best R&B Album.

But Brown really shouldn’t have been surprised because Black Radio III earned widespread praise from critics. “Ten years after breaking barriers with Black Radio, Glasper’s vision of jazz, hip-hop and R&B as mutually sustaining forms remains as vital and promising as ever,” Paste wrote in a highly positive review.

Australian audiences should also be expecting a thrilling live show when Glasper arrives. The musician recently completed a record-breaking 30-night stand at the iconic New York City jazz spot, The Blue Note. The only previous artists to achieve the feat were Chick Corea and Dizzy Gillespie.

Glasper is also the only artist ever to have an album release in the top 10 of four Billboard album charts simultaneously, emphasising his genre-hopping ability and artistic versatility; not content with that landmark, he did the same thing again just two years later.

Robert Glasper Bluesfest Touring Show

Tickets available now via ticketek.com.au

Thursday, April 6th

The Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW