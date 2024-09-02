Charli XCX officially announced the end of ‘Brat’ summer today (September 3rd) with a social media post.

Brat is, of course, the name of the English artist’s zeitgeist-grabbing latest album, with many calling it the best album of 2024.

Charli XCX tweeted simply “Kamala IS Brat,” following Joe Biden endorsing Kamala Harris as his successor in the 2024 US presidential race. So, using logic, both Brat and Kamala are synonymous with good.

The album has dominated the summer, with Charli bringing the album to Ibiza for a ‘Party Girl’-themed Boiler Room set.

Brat also earned a Mercury Prize nomination and scored rave reviews, earning Charli the highest praise of her career to date.

On Instagram, Charli said “goodbye forever brat summer,” sharing videos of key moments, including the viral TikTok “Apple” dance with Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid.

Fans reacted with comments like, “brat summer is forever, actually,” “brat summer is a state of mind, not a season,” and “rip brat summer, hello brat autumn.”

Next up, Charli is hitting the road for a co-headline arena tour with Troye Sivan, titled ‘Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat,’ kicking off across North America next month. Sivan will also tour Australia and New Zealand later this year with stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland.

“With Brat, the avant-pop rebel delivers a confessional LP that never loses its energy,” Rolling Stone praised.

In a glowing five-star review, The Guardian wrote that “beyond the sleaze, grinding bass and it-girl in-jokes, the British visionary’s sixth album is a masterpiece that understands how a hard persona can offer protection.”

Pitchfork , meanwhile, wrote that “Charli XCX transcends all narratives and delivers a hit. Brat is imperious and cool, nuanced and vulnerable, and one of the best pop albums of the year.” Pitchfork also gave the album the title of Best New Music.

Brat also has another big fan in Lorde. The New Zealand singer-songwriter quashed any notions of there being a rift between her and Charli last week.

Lorde shared a message of support to her fellow musician on Instagram, confirming there were no hard feelings between the pair (as per Rolling Stone).

“The only album I’ve ever presaved is out today… Charli just cooked this one different… So much grit, grace and skin in the game. I speak for all of us when I say it’s an honour to be moved, changed and gagged by her work. There is NO ONE like this bitch,” Lorde wrote in an Instagram Story.