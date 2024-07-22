Charli XCX has shown support for Kamala Harris in the most Charli XCX fashion.

The music world, and everyone else, has been reacting to the announcement that US President Joe Biden will no longer be running for re-election in 2024.

Biden revealed he’s decided not to seek re-election over the weekend, having failed to salvage his campaign after a disastrous debate performance on June 27th and a series of much-publicised gaffes.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Prominent figures in music such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, and Cardi B publicly shared their thoughts, showing a mix of support for the President’s decision and concern over the future political landscape of US.

Charli XCX also got involved on X/Twitter, praising Biden’s Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now expected to take on Donald Trump for the Presidency. “Kamala IS Brat,” she tweeted simply and to the point.

Brat is, of course, the name of the English artist’s zeitgeist-grabbing latest album, which is already many people’s pick for the best album of the year.

So, using logic, Brat equals good, so Kamala also equals good.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

It’s not surprising that one of the pop stars of the moment likes Kamala: the VP has earned lots of fans on social media thanks to her bizarre turns of phrases and general idiosyncrasy. Her “you think you just fell out of a coconut tree” speech, for example, has become one of the biggest memes of 2024.

Cardi B and Lizzo have also shown enthusiasm for Kamala stepping into the race in Biden’s place (see below).