Troye Sivan is coming home.

It was announced today that the globetrotting pop superstar will tour Australia and New Zealand this November and December, with stops confirmed in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland (see full dates below).

Tickets to the shows go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 16th at 12pm local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on the previous day at 11am local time.

Not only will Sivan come into the tour fresh from a huge co-headlining tour of North America alongside Charli XCX, he’s also touring his home country off the back of his biggest career year yet.

Almost one year to the day, Sivan returned with the instantly intoxicating “Rush”, the lead single from his third studio album Something to Give Each Other, which sent records tumbling for the singer in October.

But last July, it was all about the lead single, which soared to #12 on the ARIA Singles Chart, becoming certified 2x Platinum in the process.

“Rush” wasn’t without controversy, with its music video being accused of lacking body diversity among its dancers, although most people simply celebrated the clip for its unapologetic display of queerness and LGBTQIA+ culture (watch for yourself below).

The “Rush” music video might have been much-discussed, but it was another video, for album track “Get Me Started”, that landed Sivan on Saturday Night Live.

The “Troye Sivan Sleep Demon” sketch from a November episode saw Timothée Chalamet take on the role of Sivan, recreating the choreography from the video, complete with tiny red undies. Musical guests Boygenius even popped up as additional Sivans, adding to the weirdness of it all.

The sketch surprised Sivan himself. “The only way I can describe this is, it’s like a weird fucking dream,” he said on TikTok. “Like imagine… Timothée Chalamet was in my dream, but he was me, and he was wearing my clothes.”

That’s what happens when you drop your biggest album to date, though.

One month before that episode aired, Something to Give Each Other arrived, earning Sivan some of the best reviews of his career.

“Troye Sivan’s new era is about discovery of self, connection and a message of embracing your true self. Written all over the world with longtime collaborator Leland, the record oozes with warmth and confidence; it’s an adoring love letter to read, and to give away,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a four-and-a-half star review. (He also earned the distinction of being a Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover star last year.)

“While first single ‘Rush’ fast became his biggest solo hit to date, the standout track is ‘One of Your Girls’, a slick, brain-tickler about a chapter in Sivan’s life involving straight-identifying men. Oscar Görres’ production forms its sleek backbone, especially near its close, where an arpeggiated synth slams down beautifully in the final instrumental.”

Sivan’s album would also make several year-end lists, being hailed as one of the best albums of 2023 by Billboard, The Guardian, NME, and The Hollywood Reporter.

After it shot to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming his first studio album to achieve that feat, Something to Give Each Other quickly earned acclaim during awards season.

Sivan was the big winner at the 2023 ARIA Awards, walking away with four awards on the night, including for Song of the Year – yes, for “Rush” – and Best Solo Artist. This year brought two Grammy nominations and another award for “Rush”, this time for Song of the Year at the 2024 APRA Awards.

This all means that Sivan will begin his Australia and New Zealand tour as one of the biggest pop artists in the world. Are his fans in this part of the world ready to “feel the rush?”

Troye Sivan 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Supported by Nick Ward

Live Nation pre-sale begins Monday, July 15th (11am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, July 16th (12pm local time)

Tickets available via livenation.co.nz or livenation.com.au

Tuesday, November 19th

The Drive, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, November 21st

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, November 26th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, November 28th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Monday, December 2nd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ