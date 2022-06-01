Charlie Puth was very open in his latest interview, discussing everything from music to his online dating experiences and how he lost his virginity.

In the new interview with Bustle, entitled “Charlie Puth Is Horny On Main,” the ‘Light Switch’ singer revealed he only lost his virginity aged 21, after a show in Boston.

“This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Can you sign my chest?’ I was like, I feel like a rock star,” he told the publication. “I never saw her again. She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, ‘Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable.’”

It seems Puth shed the “music nerd” persona he usually shows fans on TikTok to share a few TMI stories, but admitted, “if you took the instrumental only of my music, I want people to almost get turned on by the frequency,” before explaining to journalist Samantha Leach how the human body responds to bass hertz.

The loss of his virginity isn’t the only “first time” story Puth divulged.

“The first song I ever jerked off to was fucking ‘This Love’ by Maroon 5,” he told the mag. “Now I’m good friends with Adam Levine. [I told him] and he was like, ‘That’s really weird.'”

Puth isn’t backwards in coming forwards, especially on social media. “Charlie Puth is so incredibly horny on TikTok,” comedian Sarah Schauer tweeted in August, “if someone doesn’t fuck him soon I fear the worst.”

When Leach confronted Puth with Schauer’s tweet, he laughed it off.

“I think I actually had sex that night when I saw that,” he says, but “it made me think, ‘Wow, people really do understand me.’ I’m really horny. I think to be a creative, you have to be a little bit.”

Puth is currently working on self-titled third album, Charlie, which will feature recently released singles ‘Light Switch’ and ‘That’s Hilarious.’